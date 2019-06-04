Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks an unusual high-slit gown at Chasing Happiness premierehttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/priyanka-chopra-jonas-black-high-slit-gown-chasing-happiness-premiere-pics-5764317/

Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks an unusual high-slit gown at Chasing Happiness premiere

Subtle make-up, neatly combed hair, a pair of earrings and black heels completed the look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas caught everyone’s attention at Chasing Happiness World Premiere. (Source: AP) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide fashion icon, and manages to turn heads whenever she steps out in public. For her latest outing, however, the Quantico actor went for an unusual look – a black gown with chainmail detailing. With husband Nick Jonas by her side, Chopra was spotted in a black gown from Galia Lahav, which featured a waist-high slit and chainmail detailing on the thigh and neck area at the world premiere of Jonas brothers’ documentary Chasing Happiness.

Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a brown jacket and pants, which was teamed with matching shoes and t-shirt from luxury Italian menswear brand, Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.

The entire Jonas family, including Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas, Danielle Jonas-Kevin Jonas, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr and Denise Miller Jonas attended the premiere in in Los Angeles.

Directed by John Lloyd Taylor, Chasing Happiness will premiere on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on June 4.

Check out the pics here.

Priyanka Chopra struck a pose in a black dress. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
At the world premiere of Chasing Happiness, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked elegant. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas share a moment. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The actor was previously seen enjoying a date night with Nick in a white David Koma knit dress from their Fashion Weed ’19 collection.

She rounded off her outfit, which had feather details, with a black belt from the same collection and a pair of black heels. Jonas, on the other hand, kept it cool in a blue jacket and black pants.

What do you think of her latest look?

