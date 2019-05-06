From Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Beyonce to Katy Perry: 10 most memorable Met Gala looks of all time

New York’s Met Gala, the annual fundraising event to aid the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is one of the most anticipated star-studded gatherings of the year. Ostentatious costumes pertaining to the theme of the exhibit are presented as celebrities walk down the red carpet at their glorious best.

Over the years, several looks have been permanently etched in our minds and as we get ready for this year’s Met Gala, here are some of the most memorable looks of all time.

Rihanna (2018)

The Lemon singer is a Met Gala red carpet veteran and in 2018 she turned up as the Pope! Yes, the singer was seen in a heavily embellished, ivory Maison Margiela ensemble that she accessorised with a larger-than-life headgear, just right for a queen that she is. It is safe to say that only Rihanna could have pulled off such a dramatic outfit with so much aplomb.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2018)

In the same year, our desi girl rocked the red carpet in a burgundy strapless velvet gown from Ralph Lauren. The attire had just the right amount of theatrics as it was accessorised with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood handcrafted with Swarovski crystals.

Blake Lively (2018)

Lively looked like a vision in 2018 as she owned the red carpet in the stunning heavily embellished gown from Versace. With the intricate beaded work, the plunging neckline and the headgear, the look remains one of our most favourite looks of Met Gala.

Katy Perry (2018)

The theme was Heavenly Bodies and Perry turned up wearing actual wings at the red carpet. The singer had nailed the heavenly custom ensemble from Versace. The gold chainmail mini dress, the golden boots and of course the wings remain indelible in public memory.

Gigi Hadid (2018)

Keeping with the theme, Gigi Hadid’s Versace gown was inspired by the stained-glass windows of a church. Yes, you read that right. The outfit looked like a piece of art and the sky-high slit made the outfit one of our favourites.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (2017)

In 2017, the Quantico actor took the red carpet by storm as she appeared donning the famous trench coat by designer Ralph Lauren. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, the actor had turned heads in her silver sculpted earrings, messy top-knotted hairdo and black boots. We loved the popped collars, the slit gown and of course the dramatic train.

Rihanna (2015)

Rihanna had owned the red carpet in this yellow, furry, yellow, robe-like ensemble by Guo Pei. She did not stop at that. The extra long train added much drama to the look and we really liked the way it was accessorised with crown-like, gold headpiece and of course the multilayered choker necklace.

Beyonce (2015)

The same year, Beyonce had stepped out in a sheer Givenchy gown and ensured everyone should stop and take notice. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a top-knot.

Kylie Jenner (2016)

Kylie Jenner had made her debut in a sheer silver gown from Balmain. The theme of that year was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” and she seemed quite fittingly dressed in the long-sleeved embellished gown. The detailing was immaculate and the outfit really flattered her hour glass frame.

Sarah Jessica Parker (2006)

One ought to trust Sarah Jessica Parker for raising the bar at the red carpet every year and while there are many which are memorable, her 2006 look remains special. She was seen twinning with the late Alexander McQueen to celebrate that year’s “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression” theme. Dressed in an off-shoulder creation by the designer that included a great combination of tartan, tulle and lace, the year turned out to be game changer for the actor.

We can’t wait to see the celebs on the red carpet this year.