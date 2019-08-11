Priyanka Chopra Jonas slays in this white pantsuit, but her eye make-up has our attention

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes an appearance, she ensures that it is memorable. And the same thing happened this time as she attended Beautycon, an annual event held in Los Angeles. And the actor created quite a stir with her sartorial choices and make-up. The actor was stepped out in a white pantsuit. We really liked the mesh top and the big black bow. The look was rounded out with a sleek ponytail. But to talk about the look without mentioning the make-up will be a gross disservice. Make-up artist Pati Dubroff did magic and we love the eye makeup. Everything about it, from the winged eyeliner, the pink shadow was perfect and the actor pulled it off effortlessly.

Advertising

Prior to this, the actor was spotted wearing a lovely co-ords set. She picked the printed blue and white ensemble from Los Angeles-based brand, Dakota Jinx and looked lovely. The off-shoulder set, featuring a ruffle-detailed cropped blouse and a skort (half skirt, half short) left us very impressed. It was the perfect mix of style and comfort and we really liked how the floral printed outfit was paired with strappy white sandals from Charles & Keith, and completed with Tod’s bucket bag.

ALSO READ | We are crushing on Priyanka Chopra’s Dakota Jinx co-ords set; here’s why

The look was rounded with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a straw hat from Lack of Color.

Check the pictures here.

Her sister-in-law Sophie Turner too was spotted and looked nice in a checkered shirt and cycling shorts.

What do you think of her recent looks?