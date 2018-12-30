Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Lilly Singh looked lovely in an Anita Dongre ensemble

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ wedding was an elaborate affair. Both the Quantico actor and the singer looked lovely together in all the ceremonies and we have been gushing over them for long. But there were others too, who made quite a statement.

One of them being Lilly Singh aka Superwoman. Singh, while attending one of the wedding festivities, was seen in an Anita Dongre Arisrista Jacket and looked lovely. The ensemble, hand embroidered with zardozi, pearl, dori, gotta patti and sequin had leaves and flowers motifs all over it and exuded a royal look.

At Priyanka’s Mehendi ceremony, Game Of Thrones actor Sophie Turner had also donned a heavily embellished lehenga from the same designer. The emerald-green outfit looked pretty on her. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with golden jhumkas while sleek hairdo and minimal make-up completed the look.

Joe Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in an off-white kurta-churidar set, that was teamed with an ivory Ansh Bandi, also from the same designer.

And in case you forgot what Priyanka was wearing, well here is a quick reminder. The actor looked gorgeous in a multi-coloured ensemble from Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. The outfit was accessorised with a maangtikka and heavy gold jewellery. Neutral make-up palette, hair tied in a bun and a bright smile completed the look. The designers described the Priyanka’s ensemble as “a fabulously folksy, multi-hued organdy ensemble, inspired by an AJSK collection”

Excuse us while we are still reeling from the pictures,