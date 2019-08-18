Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dress to kill at Joe Jonas’ birthday party

Priyanka Chopra Jonas surely knows how to turn heads and it was no different this time as she attended Joe Jonas’ James Bond-themed birthday. Spotted with husband Nick Jonas, the actor stepped out in a short black dress with feather details from designer Ralph & Russo. The look was rounded out with winged eyeliner, bright shade of lipstick and hair swept into curls reminiscent of old Hollywood style. Nick, on the other hand, kept with the theme and was seen in a black tuxedo.

The actor recently had made quite a statement when she attended Beautycon, an annual event held in Los Angeles. She was spotted in a white pantsuit. The mesh top and the big black bow worked rather well with it. The look was rounded out with a sleek ponytail. But it was the make-up by artist Pati Dubroff that did magic. The eye makeup was fun and added colour to the look. The winged eyeliner, the pink shadow was perfect and the actor looked lovely.

The actor had also impressed us when she stepped out in a lovely co-ords set, recently. The printed blue and white ensemble from Los Angeles-based brand, Dakota Jinx looked great on her. She carried off the off-shoulder set, featuring a ruffle-detailed cropped blouse and a skort (half skirt, half short) rather effortlessly. The look was rounded out with strappy white sandals from Charles & Keith and Tod’s bucket bag.

