‘Excited to bring about meaningful change’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas on collaboration with Victoria’s Secret

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all excited for her new role as an ambassador and advisor to Victoria's Secret. (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named the brand ambassador of US lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret. The move is being seen as a way to redefine its brand image considering it has been criticised for its alleged objectification of women.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote why “representation matters”. “It’s crucial for us to show everyone all over the world that they matter and are seen!” the former Miss World who has been named an advisor to the brand said.

She added, “It’s been so incredible to see your reactions to yesterday’s announcement. It’s fuelled me further and I am excited to bring about meaningful change at one of the world’s most iconic brands. I’m so proud to be in the company of the Collective of incredible women that will helm this change.”

The US store, which became an iconic brand for its lingerie through hypersexualised models has also roped in six other trendsetting women who have created change in their respective fields including Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampai, and American soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

The actor wrote in her note, “A new era brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria’s Secret is so exciting to me. As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I’m looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people.”

Priyanka went on to thank her team for dreaming big alongside her. “Thank you to my dream team for always thinking big with me. For going on the wild rides I want to embark upon. And for fighting the big fights! Love you and am especially proud of you on this one!” she added.

“When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond,” said Martin Waters, former head of Victoria’s Secret’s international business who was appointed CEO of the brand in February, in an interview to New York Times. “We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want,” he added.

According to New York Times, the seven women, who form a group called the VS Collective, will alternately advise the brand, appear in ads and promote Victoria’s Secret on Instagram. They are joining a company that has an entirely new executive team and is forming a board of directors in which all but one seat will be occupied by a woman.

The brand which introduced a Mother’s Day campaign last month and even featured a pregnant model, will soon begin selling nursing bras. It also said it would work with its new partners like Megan and Priyanka on product lines set to appear next spring.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle