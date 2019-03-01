Priyanka Chopra Jonas slays the denim look at the airport; see pics

Whether it is at a red carpet event, a fashion event or at the airport – trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to give some major fashion goals. So it is no surprise that the Quantico actor was spotted rocking denim separates at the airport recently. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel, Rashi Morbia Kumar, Mala Agnani Rao and Shnoy, the actor stepped out donning an all-denim look from Karen Walker. This was paired with a blue top.

Advertising

The look was completed with black sunnies, dark lipstick and a Saint Laurent bag. We quite liked the white shoes the outfit was paired with and feel they added a funky element to the look.

Prior to this, she was spotted in New Delhi at the Ralph Lauren store launch. She had donned an all-black gown from the designer. While the full-sleeve+sleeveless combination was a bit underwhelming, the actor did a great job in pulling off the look. The look was completed with hair styled in retro waves and a dark brown lipstick.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks an all-black outfit for Ralph Lauren store launch in the Capital

At the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, the actor was seen in a black halter gown by Elie Saab. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, we quite liked the the partly embellished tulle skirt which had pockets. Diamond earrings from Chopard completed the look.

ALSO READ | Vanity Fair Oscar after-party 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays it safe in this black Elie Saab gown but the pockets make it worth it!

Advertising

What do you think of her recent look?