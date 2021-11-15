Priyanka Chopra is a sight to behold in this white lehenga set (pics inside)

November 15, 2021 10:50:51 am
Priyanka Chopra is an undisputed style icon who makes a fashion statement every time she steps out. As such, she never misses a chance to leave us in awe of her elegant sartorial choices. It was no different this time as the actor impressed us with her traditional avatar.
Priyanka made a striking appearance in a white sheer lehenga set from Falguni Shane Peacock. The subtle yet graceful ensemble featured intricate floral embroidery all over and was paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline and a tasseled hemline. A matching sheer zari dupatta added to the charm of this ensemble.
Styled by Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with a pair of dainty jhumkis and a ring. She left her middle-parted hair open in soft waves and adorned them with beautiful white flowers. The actor added the finishing touches with minimal makeup consisting of subtle eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and berry lip shade.
Accompanying her was husband Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in a floral printed kurta pyjama set. He teamed his ethnic outfit with a black Nehru jacket.
In another look, she was seen looking splendid in ivory coloured printed lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta. It was paired with a matching dupatta and a heavily embellished blouse with flimsy straps.
She accessorised this festive look with a beautiful golden and green choker, matching earrings and bangles. Her wavy hair was left open, amping up this stunning look further.
The look was rounded off with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, kohled eyes, filled-in eyebrows, blushed and highlighted cheeks and maroon lip shade.
What do you think about Priyanka’s looks?
