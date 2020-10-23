Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps it trendy in a hoodie; can you guess who it belongs to?

What do you think of her look? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently played the latest meme trend on the Internet, “How It Started” and “How It Ended”, and simultaneously gave major couple goals. The actor shared a photo on Instagram in which she is seen outdoor-ready in a white hoodie, complete with red gloves and a black mask. She paired the outfit with matching pants and white sneakers. If pandemic fashion is a thing then she really nailed it.

“Everything will be ok,” she wrote as she posed with her dog.

But in case you were wondering about the details of the hoodie, well, the actor shared that bit of information too. Turns out it belongs to her husband and singer Nick Jonas. The Quantico actor shared both their photos and wrote, “where it started and where it ended up”.

Nick was seen wearing the same outfit; however, our guess is that this was pre-Covid times as he was seen without a mask or gloves. He had accessorised it with black shades and a backpack.

The actor shared this on her Instagram stories. (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram) The actor shared this on her Instagram stories. (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)

Prior to this, she was seen in a black ensemble. The blazer-like outfit with sheer sleeves looked great as she teamed it with a striking yellow Fendi bag and oversized shades. However, it was her then new hairdo which had our attention.

What do you think about her latest look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd