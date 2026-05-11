Priyanka Chopra stuns in 20-year-old reworked chikankari sari to accept inaugural Global Vanguard Award

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was honoured with the inaugural Global Vanguard Award at the fifth annual Gold House Gold Gala on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. For the special occasion marking 25 years of her presence on the global stage, the Citadel actor chose a custom Amit Aggarwal couture look, designed in collaboration with stylist Ami Patel. The ivory Chikankari piece was fashioned out of a two-decade-old sari, reworked and reimagined into couture through months of intricate craftsmanship.

Decoding her look

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh in India, Chopra felt deeply meaningful to champion a craft intrinsically tied to her origins. “The starting point became Chikankari, the historic embroidery tradition native to Lucknow, celebrated for its fragility, translucence and quiet strength. The way light passes through Chikankari feels symbolic of Priyanka herself, someone constantly evolving, transcending boundaries, and carrying Indian identity onto the global stage,” the designer’s press note elaborated.