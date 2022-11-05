Priyanka Chopra shines bright in fluorescent orange dress; take a look

Priyanka Chopra, who arrived in India a few days ago, is indeed raising the fashion bar with every next look. The global star, who is known for acing every ensemble with her ever-beaming confidence, left us awestruck as she stepped out in a stunning fluorescent orange dress.

Priyanka Chopra has some look to serve. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra has some look to serve. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She wore a knee-length dress that featured a plunging neckline and was cinched at her waist with a matching belt that featured a rectangular buckle. The dress appeared to have pleats on both sides of the waist. She paired the look with a pair of dazzling orange heels and accessorised it with hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet, and a ring.

Keeping the makeup glamorous, she went with dramatic kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, full brows, and nude lips. She left her hair open in the soft highlighted curls.

Yesterday, the Baywatch actor looked smouldering hot in a three-piece suede blue pantsuit. She wore a blue oversized single-breasted blazer over a matching bralette that had a V neckline and paired it with a pair of blue relaxed fitted trousers.

Priyanka Chopra looked bombshell in a bold blue suede suit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra looked bombshell in a bold blue suede suit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The 40-year-old teamed the bold look with silver platform heels. She went for soft glam makeup– winged, kohled eyes, contoured cheeks with a tint of blush, full brows with highlighted inner corners, and berry shade lips.

The Quantico actor was styled by renowned celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly and looked a million bucks with open tresses. Priyanka, who was out to attend the event of her hair care brand Anomaly, chose to wear her hair in tight highlighted curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Earlier, attending another event for her brand, Priyanka rocked a white ensemble with underbust gems. She chose a white high-neck crop top that featured a cutout detail at the centre and paired it with matching flare pants. However, what made the look stand out were the underbust gems she wore with the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Before this, she looked uber chic in a co-ord set featuring multi-coloured patterns all over. She tied her hair in a messy ponytail and accessorised the look with a simple black choker, a pair of gold earrings, and a matching bracelet.

Advertisement

The actor married singer Nick Jonas in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. It is reported that the toddler, too, has come to India with her mother.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!