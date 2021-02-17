scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
We have mixed feelings about Priyanka Chopra’s ball-like outfit

Although it is a bit unclear when it is from, the image was shared by the Instagram page Priyanka Closet and the actor was seen in an outfit from the label Halpern.

February 17, 2021 8:50:38 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Priyanka Closet/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra has been extremely busy. After promoting her new hair care brand, Anomaly, she is now busy giving back-to-back interviews for her memoir, Unfinished. And while at it, she has been giving us some really accessible fashion goals. But, the same cannot be said about a new photo of the actor we chanced upon on social media.

Although it is a bit unclear when it is from, the image was shared by Instagram page Priyanka Closet and the actor was seen in a draped outfit from the label Halpern. Calling it an outfit, in the strictest sense of the word, might be a bit misleading. The polka-dotted ensemble resembled a ball and we cannot wrap our heads around where her hands are! It also featured a cute bow at the neck.

The look was completed with black stockings and hair tied in a knot.

The same outfit has been worn by other celebrities too, as shared on the designer’s Instagram page. One of them is actor Gemma Chan for Elle magazine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halpern (@halpernstudio)

In another look, the Quantico actor looked chic in an outfit from Isabel Marant. The black and white jacket was held together by a single button and she teamed this with high-waist skirt.

What do you think of her looks?

