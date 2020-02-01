Priyanka Chopra reveals the trick that kept her risky Grammys gown in place

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas at Grammys 2020. (Photo: AP) Priyanka Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas at Grammys 2020. (Photo: AP)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas grabbed eyeballs, to say the least, with her stunning Grammys 2020 red carpet gown. The Ralph and Russo outfit with a risky plunging neckline was quite a bold fashion choice but the actor pulled it off with panache.

For those wondering how The Sky is Pink actor managed to do it, it was because of a secret piece of fabric that held the dress together. In an interview with US Weekly, Priyanka revealed that the designers actually used “tulle”, similar to her skin tone to avoid the risk of wardrobe malfunction.

“So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same colour as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can’t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn’t have that. It was like a netting,” Priyanka was quoted as saying.

“Ralph and Russo, whenever they make couture for me or custom outfits for me, they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things (wardrobe malfunction) in mind,” the actor added.

Known for her penchant for offbeat fashion choices, Priyanka also talked about how she does not step out unless she is “super secure” in her clothes. “When I decide to wear an outfit I’m not someone who’s really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I’m very secure. I don’t leave unless I’m super secure,” she mentioned.

Priyanka was earlier criticised for her choice of outfit by people, including fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, for the neckline that went “all the way from LA to Cuba”, he wrote on Instagram. He later justified his comment, saying it was “more dress shaming than body shaming”.

