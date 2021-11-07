Priyanka Chopra goes retro chic at Lilly Singh’s Diwali bash

Diwali celebrations have recently concluded in India and across the world. Marked by festivities shared by people of all regions and communities, this year, the festival of lights was represented on a global platform by South Asian stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling and many more, as they decked up in traditional attire and represented Indian culture. If celebrities congregate, can fashion be far behind?

Priyanka attended comedian Lilly ‘Superwoman’ Singh’s Diwali party held in Los Angeles and we can’t help but gush over the Quantico actor’s outfit for the night. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Priyanka channelled pure retro-chic in an orange and green Sabyasachi ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

She posted several photos of herself on Instagram and wrote, ”What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She’s a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year’s Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening”

Priyanka accessorised with jewels from Sabyasachi’s label again and wore a striking necklace that the designer called ‘The Nani Bucket’ on his Instagram account. Bright colours, bold jewels and stacks of bangles on each wrists, the actor brought every bit of 70s-80s Bollywood glam. She went an extra mile and posed with tinted sunglasses!

Her outfit was accentuated with a dupatta with an embellished border, worn over a single shoulder. Priyanka also carried an embroidered, black bag whose design seems to have been derived from a potli.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

She has previously spoken about her love and respect for India, its culture, festivals and traditions. The Bollywood star married Nick Jonas in an elaborate wedding ceremony replete with Indian customs in 2018. The couple also celebrated Diwali by throwing a bash of their own which was a star-studded affair attended by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

