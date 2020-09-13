Priyanka Chopra goes for bangs, here’s your easy guide to maintaining this hairstyle

What do you think about the actor's new look? (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Facebook, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

If you are bored with your usual hairstyle, there’s nothing like bangs that can break the boredom. Priyanka Chopra Jonas too gave in to it and recently sported the look. The actor took to social media by posting a picture of her all smiling with the caption “New hair, don’t care.”

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has been seen sporting the look. Remember Dakota Johnson and even Jlo had opted for it. Let’s be honest, the relationship with this look is not always a cake-walk. Some days you love the fringes and other days you just want it to vanish and that is why here is an easy guide for you to maintain these fringes for good! Read on to know more.

A tiny flat iron is a must

In order to set the shape of the bangs in place, make sure you invest in a tiny flat iron. Begin from a certain corner and then using the tiny flat iron press flat the little sections. Make sure the temperature of the flat iron is not too high when you plan on using it.

Make sure you have a dry shampoo

Did you know that if you constantly keep touching your bangs or even remotely comb them more than usual, they end up looking greasy and unruly? The best way to sport a sleek fringe is to go for a dry shampoo. Spray some on the roots of your fringes for day 2-3 oily hair and ruffle them up. You will have a voluminous fringe in an instant!

Ditch your moisturiser

In the skincare world, it is a norm to never skip the moisturiser but when you have bangs, think twice before applying it to your forehead. First things first, if you apply moisturiser on your forehead, your fringes will tend to become more greasy and will stick to your forehead making it look limp. Not only that, because it covers your forehead, there’s also a chance of acne erupting because the dirt and grime continue to stay there.

Keep hair pins handy

Bangs grow out pretty fast, give it a month or two and you will find yourself getting irked by the tiny strands of hair poking into your eyes. That is why we suggest keep a hairband and hairpins handy. Clip them up and live life just like you do!

