Priyanka Chopra fails to impress in this striped Alberta Ferretti pantsuit

You can never really go wrong with a classic pantsuit look, but when Priyanka Chopra recently stepped out in one, it failed to impress us. For Vogue Japan’s 20th anniversary party at the Bulgari Hotel, Milan, she was spotted in an Alberta Ferretti pantsuit that just did not work out for the actor, who has effortlessly nailed power dressing in the past.

The glossy pantsuit that featured pink stripes, was rounded out with bold makeup — a bold red lip, winged eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and kohl-rimmed eyes. The look would have worked for us if she, perhaps, had gone easy on her makeup.

The star completed her outfit with a pair of diamond drop earrings, neck piece and black heel and a matching clutch bag.

At another occasion, she was spotted in an ensemble from Paco Rabanne. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the floral printed lower complemented the lacy white top, which was teamed with a blazer. The look was accessorised with shades, a messy top knot and a pop of red on the lips. A bag and pointy white heels rounded out the chic look.

What do you think of her latest look?