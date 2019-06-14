Priyanka Chopra gives lessons on power dressing in this tangerine dress; see pics

Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide fashion icon and knows how to make headlines with her sartorial choices. The actor recently attended a launch event for dating app Bumble in Mumbai, and it goes without saying that she managed to turn heads. Dressed in a tangerine dress which featured a cape, the Quantico actor looked stylish.

The Alex Perry midi dress looked lovely on the actor who chose to team it with matching Christian Louboutin heels. Voluminous hair and a dash of colour on the lips completed the look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, she impressed in an off-shoulder grey top that was paired with a matching short skirt with a slit at the Women in the World Summit. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the look was accessorised with a pair of black shades and stilettos and the actor looked like a diva.

She was also spotted taking the checkered game a notch higher as she stepped out donning a checkered shirt that she paired with a checkered overcoat and a pair of trousers. It goes without saying that the actor nailed the look.

She also turned heads as she stepped out in an ensemble from the label Eloshi. Styled by Cuttrell again, the grey outfit complemented her svelte frame. Keeping the look simple, it was rounded out with a dab of light lipstick, and accessorised with black boots.