Priyanka Chopra oozes elegance in this satin emerald top with trumpet sleeves

Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the FICCI event in Delhi after attending her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas’s concert in Singapore. In an emerald green outfit, the Fashion actor looked stunning. The satin top featured trumpet sleeves and was paired with tulle pants. Accenting the statement colour of her outfit, the Quantico girl kept her make-up quite minimal with plum lips and soft curls. She accessorised her attire with a gold chain, multiple rings and a pair of studs.
Chopra has been on the run for her work commitments and she has been balancing it out by cheering for Jonas at his concerts. The couple first met at the Met Gala 2017, where they both wore Ralph Lauren for the special night.
Earlier, this week she was spotted in Singapore with Jonas at his concert while supporting him from the crowd. Dressing up for the event, the Baywatch actor was seen in a white attire. She wore huge statement earrings to match her mood for the night.
