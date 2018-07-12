Trust Priyanka Chopra to pull off any look; even this busy geometric print Fendi outfit

Trust Priyanka Chopra to ace things in style. What do you think of her look? (Source: Stylebyami/Instagram) Trust Priyanka Chopra to ace things in style. What do you think of her look? (Source: Stylebyami/Instagram)

Be it leather suits or lingerie blazer dress, trust Priyanka Chopra to carry them off with enviable panache. The Quantico actor, who is in Mumbai, was recently spotted wearing a Fendi ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, the geometric prints in her outfit clearly stood out and the belt clinched at the waist accentuated her svelte frame.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra: Who wore the classic ‘white tee-blue jeans’ combo better?

The look was accessorised with checkmate studs from Simran Chhabra, stardust stack rings and a double shell ring from Angana Nanavaty Jewelry. Mickey Contractor worked his magic with the make-up and her look was rounded out with tousled hair.

ALSO READ | From lingerie blazer dress to crop sweaters: We are lusting after Priyanka Chopra’s latest looks

The actor was also spotted in a flowy dress from the label Elizabeth and James. Presumably, in casual setup, this look was more toned down and was not accessorised much. A white bag and stilettos completed the look.

For a date night, the actor was spotted donning an ice-blue satin jumpsuit. It was layered with an ivory blazer and we simply loved the cat-eyed mini shades. The highlight of the ensemble, however, was the Bottega Veneta tote she was carrying.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra strikes a classy chord with her date night worthy satin jumpsuit

Chopra rounded it out with a shade of berry on the lips. Not going overboard, nude make-up and hair parted in the middle completed the look and she pretty much aced the street style.

What do you think of her latest style file? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd