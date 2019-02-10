Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in this white dress by Teresa Helbig

Priyanka Chopra is known for her impeccable sartorial choices and the Quantico actor hardly ever misses the mark. Proving this point yet again, Chopra recently impressed the fashion police in a dress by Spanish designer Teresa Helbig.

Chopra took to Instagram to share her picture with her husband and captioned it saying, “Grammy weekend.. ❤️”.

The white knee-length dress, featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit looked absolutely gorgeous on her. Hair parted at the centre and tied into a bun went well with the look.

Chopra, who is presently busy promoting her upcoming film Isn’t it Romantic, was seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she turned up the heat in an embellished two-piece pantsuit by the same designer. The white collarless blazer which had a plunging neckline was teamed with matching slim pants. She finished the look with white pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

But the look which caught our attention was the Ermanno Scervino floral print slouchy-fit flared leg pantsuit from the same designer’s Resort 2019 Collection. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Chopra rocked the street style look with grace when she stepped out to promote her movie on Good Morning America show. Complementing the hues on her suit, she accessorised her look with a Chanel Caviar quilted small CC Filigree vanity case coral bag and Christian Louboutin pump.

What do you think of her Priyanka Chopra’s look?