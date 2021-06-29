scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Priyanka Chopra’s magnetic style and persona make for a deadly combo

Priyanka Chopra looks glamorous in this immaculate white ensemble. Summer style done right!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2021 6:20:59 pm
Priyanka Chopra in New York City,Bollywood fashion and style, Priyanka Chopra style and fashion, Priyanka Chopra Instagram, bollywood celebrities, trends in Bollywood, Styles in Bollywood, indianexpress.comPriyanka Chopra peppered her white ensemble with chic accessories and a trendy bag. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Actor, singer, producer, and now restauranteur, Priyanka Chopra dons many hats. But the one thing she does best is — fashion.

Recently, the Quantico actor was seen looking gorgeous in a white ensemble, which she accessorised with gold earrings, a gold bangle, and a gold-plated watch.

Acing the perfect summer look, Priyanka styled her hair in a high bun and accessorised the ensemble with the right pair of trendy sunglasses and a brown sling bag that ranks high on the casual, cool yet chic barometer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here are a few more iconic looks from Priyanka’s fashion alley which define glitz, glam, and all things luxe.

Whatever may be the occasion, Priyanka’s magnetic style and persona, make her seamlessly beautiful.

