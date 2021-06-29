Priyanka Chopra’s magnetic style and persona make for a deadly combo

June 29, 2021 6:20:59 pm
Actor, singer, producer, and now restauranteur, Priyanka Chopra dons many hats. But the one thing she does best is — fashion.
Recently, the Quantico actor was seen looking gorgeous in a white ensemble, which she accessorised with gold earrings, a gold bangle, and a gold-plated watch.
Acing the perfect summer look, Priyanka styled her hair in a high bun and accessorised the ensemble with the right pair of trendy sunglasses and a brown sling bag that ranks high on the casual, cool yet chic barometer.
Here are a few more iconic looks from Priyanka’s fashion alley which define glitz, glam, and all things luxe.
Whatever may be the occasion, Priyanka’s magnetic style and persona, make her seamlessly beautiful.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-