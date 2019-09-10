Priyanka Chopra disappoints in her latest outings; see pics

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival 2019 where she was seen promoting her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. For the event, she picked a dark brown suede shirt which was teamed with a creme caramel suede skirt, both from Ralph Lauren. The Quantico actor finished her tone-on-tone look with brown lips, bold brows and a classic, fuss-free bun.

Advertising

Sticking to the earthy colour palette, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of brown pumps and tinted sunglasses in a similar hue. Even though the makeup was on point, the outfit somehow failed to make an impression with too brown overpowering the look.

Check her look here.

Earlier, she was spotted attending the Vanity Fair party in New York in a deep red lace gown from Oscar De La Renta. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden heels, a deep red lip colour — something, we feel, could have been swapped with a subtle shade — soft eye makeup, hair tied in a bun and a pair of big ruby earrings.

She shared a picture of herself on Instagram posing on the red carpet. The actor captioned the image as, “Celebrating @vanityfair #BestDressed ♥️”

Advertising

The luxury clothing brand shared a picture of the actor in which she is seen walking on the streets of New York. “Priyanka Chopra stole the show in an #odlrfall2019 claret lace tiered gown at the @vanityfair Best Dressed Party in New York City”, read the image caption.

Check her entire look here.

What do you think about her latest looks?