Priyanka Chopra’s style quotient at NYFW 2019 and The Late Late Show is inspiring

Priyanka Chopra rarely disappoints when it comes to her sartorial choices. The Quantico actor was recently spotted in two different looks and like always, she managed to impress the fashion police.

Chopra made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in a stunning black dress from designer Donjeta Macula. The strapless black outfit with fur detailing was teamed a pair of black heels from Jimmy Choo. Giving accessories a miss, she kept her look simple yet classy. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, she rounded out her look with hair parted at the centre and styled into natural waves.

On another occasion, the actor was seen at New York Fashion Week 2019 in a skirt-suit outfit from designer Michael Kors – a grey tartan print ruffled skirt, paired with a smart blazer, a basic black tee and a pair of black stockings. Styled by Cuttrell, she went for hair parted at the centre and natural waves, and high definition make-up with pink lips to complement the outfit.

Earlier, Chopra impressed the fashion police in a dress by Spanish designer Teresa Helbig. The white knee-length dress, featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit looked absolutely gorgeous on her. Hair parted at the centre and tied into a bun went well with the look.

What do you think of her recent looks?