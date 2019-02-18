Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra’s style quotient at NYFW 2019 and The Late Late Show is inspiringhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/priyanka-chopra-fashion-nyfw-the-late-late-show-2019-5589333/

Priyanka Chopra’s style quotient at NYFW 2019 and The Late Late Show is inspiring

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted pulling off two distinct looks like a pro - one in Donjeta Macula and the other in Michael Kors.

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra new york fashion week 2019, new york fashion week 2019, priyanka chopra pictures. priyanka chopra style file, priyanka chopra fashion, priyanka chopra photos, priyanka chopra pics, priyanka chopra celeb fashion, indian express, indian express news
Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the New York Fashion Week 2019 and The Late Late Show. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra rarely disappoints when it comes to her sartorial choices. The Quantico actor was recently spotted in two different looks and like always, she managed to impress the fashion police.

Chopra made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in a stunning black dress from designer Donjeta Macula. The strapless black outfit with fur detailing was teamed a pair of black heels from Jimmy Choo. Giving accessories a miss, she kept her look simple yet classy. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell, she rounded out her look with hair parted at the centre and styled into natural waves.

On another occasion, the actor was seen at New York Fashion Week 2019 in a skirt-suit outfit from designer Michael Kors – a grey tartan print ruffled skirt, paired with a smart blazer, a basic black tee and a pair of black stockings. Styled by Cuttrell, she went for hair parted at the centre and natural waves, and high definition make-up with pink lips to complement the outfit.

Earlier, Chopra impressed the fashion police in a dress by Spanish designer Teresa Helbig. The white knee-length dress, featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit looked absolutely gorgeous on her. Hair parted at the centre and tied into a bun went well with the look.

Advertising

What do you think of her recent looks?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 How to use easily available kitchen ingredients to make effective DIY scrubs
2 The romantic ruffled sari is spring-summer 2019’s hottest runway trend
3 Kajol makes an appearance in this gorgeous Banarasi sari; see pics