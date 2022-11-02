scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Priyanka Chopra brings her fashion A-game to India; check out her stunning looks

Seen attending an event for her hair care brand Anomaly, for which she once again flaunted her voluminous hair, the 40-year-old turned up looking like a million bucks!

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra in India, Priyanka Chopra photos, Priyanka Chopra ensembles, Priyanka Chopra daughter India visit, celeb fashion, indian express newsIn India for a visit, Priyanka Chopra is putting her best fashion foot forward! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra is a globetrotter, who recently made her way to India after almost three years.

The actor, who got married to singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has been living it up at their Los Angeles residence where they host friends and family members on the regular — throwing Diwali and Holi parties — and where they also welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. The little one, it is being reported, has made it to her mother’s home country, too, and it is her first visit here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Yesterday, the ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ actor posted a fashionable photo from her hotel room, which overlooked the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. In the pictures, she sported a messy ponytail, which gave a lot of volume to her hair. Holding a cup of tea, the new mother flashed a smile, visibly excited to be back home.

ALSO READ |‘Phone Bhoot’ promotions: Katrina Kaif makes an unusual footwear choice with her sari look

She looked super stylish in a black ensemble: a rouched co-ord set that featured multi-coloured patterns all over. While the crop top had a plunging neckline, it went well with the high-waisted pants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

For accessories, Priyanka opted for a simple black choker, a pair of gold earrings and a matching bracelet.

Earlier today, she was seen attending an event for her hair care brand Anomaly, for which she once again flaunted her voluminous hair. The 40-year-old turned up looking like a million bucks in a white high-neck crop-top, with a cutout detail at the centre. It matched well with a pair of off-white flare pants.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra in India, Priyanka Chopra photos, Priyanka Chopra ensembles, Priyanka Chopra daughter India visit, celeb fashion, indian express news Photo: Varinder Chawla

The ‘Matrix Resurrections‘ actor, who exudes confidence every time she is spotted in public, charmed the paparazzi with her poses. She accessorised with a pair of sunglasses, dainty earrings, the same gold bracelet that was previously seen on her. For makeup, she chose to keep it subtle — opting for a dark brown lipstick and contoured cheeks. Priyanka left her hair loose with a centre parting.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra in India, Priyanka Chopra photos, Priyanka Chopra ensembles, Priyanka Chopra daughter India visit, celeb fashion, indian express news Photo: Varinder Chawla

What do you think of these looks?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 07:00:45 pm
Next Story

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and hateful conduct surge: How the company is tackling this

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement