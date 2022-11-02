Priyanka Chopra brings her fashion A-game to India; check out her stunning looks

Priyanka Chopra is a globetrotter, who recently made her way to India after almost three years.

The actor, who got married to singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has been living it up at their Los Angeles residence where they host friends and family members on the regular — throwing Diwali and Holi parties — and where they also welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. The little one, it is being reported, has made it to her mother’s home country, too, and it is her first visit here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Yesterday, the ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ actor posted a fashionable photo from her hotel room, which overlooked the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. In the pictures, she sported a messy ponytail, which gave a lot of volume to her hair. Holding a cup of tea, the new mother flashed a smile, visibly excited to be back home.

She looked super stylish in a black ensemble: a rouched co-ord set that featured multi-coloured patterns all over. While the crop top had a plunging neckline, it went well with the high-waisted pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

For accessories, Priyanka opted for a simple black choker, a pair of gold earrings and a matching bracelet.

Earlier today, she was seen attending an event for her hair care brand Anomaly, for which she once again flaunted her voluminous hair. The 40-year-old turned up looking like a million bucks in a white high-neck crop-top, with a cutout detail at the centre. It matched well with a pair of off-white flare pants.

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

The ‘Matrix Resurrections‘ actor, who exudes confidence every time she is spotted in public, charmed the paparazzi with her poses. She accessorised with a pair of sunglasses, dainty earrings, the same gold bracelet that was previously seen on her. For makeup, she chose to keep it subtle — opting for a dark brown lipstick and contoured cheeks. Priyanka left her hair loose with a centre parting.

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

What do you think of these looks?

