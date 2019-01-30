Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in a Vivienne Westwood dress at The Ellen Show

Priyanka Chopra’s style is unparalleled and the actor proved it once again when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in a Vivienne Westwood dress, to promote her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the dress with grey abstract print was rounded out with strappy heels from Jimmy Choo.

We like how she went for the natural blow-dry hair look, minimal make-up and bright lips. It was glamorous yet understated.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking lovely in a Phoenix wrap mesh dress from the label Diane von Furstenberg. The actor was shooting for If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, her YouTube original show. “Spent the day with the inspiring @dvf. Can’t wait for you all to see what I’ve learned on my upcoming @youtube Original special If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” the actor had written while sharing the pictures from the set.

The actor was also spotted with husband Nick Jonas in Switzerland where they were ushering in the New Year. During her stay, she nailed her sartorial choices. In one of the photos, she was spotted donning a white pullover. Teamed with a matching jacket and a beanie, the actor looked adorable.

Priyanka, wrote while sharing the picture on Instagram “Happiness in the mountains ⛰ ❤️💕”.

What do you think of her present look?