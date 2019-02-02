Priyanka Chopra cuts out a pretty picture in an Elie Saab gown; see pics

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion statements need no introduction. The actor recently added to her impressive style list while attending the Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Clad in an Elie Saab gown, the Isn’t It Romantic actor exuded elegance.

Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cutrell, the semi-sheer and striped black creation from the designer’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer collection 2019 was teamed with minimal accessories. A black clutch, also from Saab, a bracelet from David Webb and a nude make-up palette rounded off her look beautifully.

Chopra attended the event with Nick Jonas and the American singer looked dapper in a black suit teamed with a white shirt and a black bowtie.

The Quantico star earlier appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in a Vivienne Westwood silver dress. Styled by Cuttrell, the dress with grey abstract print was rounded out with strappy heels from Jimmy Choo. We like how she went for the natural blow-dry hair look, minimal make-up and bright lips. It was glamorous yet understated.

Prior to this, she was seen looking lovely in a Phoenix wrap mesh dress from the label Diane von Furstenberg. The actor was shooting for If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, her YouTube original show.

The actor also held a fourth reception bash at Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Belmont where she was seen dressed in a white off-shoulder, ballroom dress that she paired with pointed-toe heels.

What do you think of Chopra’s latest look?