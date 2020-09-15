Five times Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave us accessible fashion goals

What do you think of her looks? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ style has evolved a great deal over the years. And with this, so have the dresses she dons. To her credit, there is a wide variety, from midis to long, flowy ones. Here are some that stood out recently.

Even though the printed black dress is a tad underwhelming, full marks to the Quantico actor for carrying it the way she did. The look is at once notice worthy and accessible. The waist belt added a chic touch.

She plays with floral prints quite a lot, and looked lovely in this Blumarine dress. The details really stood out in the outfit.

In another instance, she was seen looking lovely in this pink, floral printed dress. Like in the past, she cinched it with a belt at the waist and rounded it off with shades.

Her fondness for floral was seen again when she stepped out in floral printed summer dress from Brock Collection. The look was elevated with all the accessories.

And of course, if you are looking for some beach wear inspiration, your search ends right here!

