Priyanka Chopra disappoints in this Longchamp dress

Priyanka Chopra was attending the Longchamp New York Fashion Week Show (Source: Princemojo/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra was attending the Longchamp New York Fashion Week Show (Source: Princemojo/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra’s turn at New York Fashion Week has been, expectedly, quite stylish. However, recently when the Quantico actor stepped out in a printed black floaty dress, we were left quite deflated. The Longchamp outfit was a little underwhelming and though we think the belt cinching the waist was a nice touch, the overall look was nothing to boast about. Big hoop earrings and hair tied into a top knot rounded out the actor’s look.

Prior to this, Chopra attended the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary with beau Nick Jonas and looked gorgeous. Clad in the designer’s ensembles, the couple gave us major fashion goals with their sartorial choices. Chopra looked lovely in a high-neck, long sleeves, shimmery gown. It was teamed with diamond earrings and a statement ring. Hair tied in a neat bun, bold red lips and light smokey eyes rounded off her rather look well. Jonas, on the other hand, donned a monochrome suit with a black bow tie detail and matching shoes and looked dapper.

ALSO READ | New York Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra keeps her fashion game strong in high-neck outfits

Before that Chopra attended Kate Spade’s show wearing a blue creation from the designer’s collection. This time too the outfit featured a high-neck and had long sleeves with floral prints on it. The look was styled with a silver belt, square sunglasses from Karen Walker, a matching sling bag and Stuart Weitzman heels. It was accessorised with a three-tier diamond necklace from Platinum Born.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd