Friday, September 07, 2018
Priyanka Chopra brilliantly pulled off three chic looks

Right from ripped jeans and transparent jackets to trendy skirts and blazers, Priyanka Chopra recently pulled off three chic looks and left us impressed. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2018 5:21:36 pm
priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra latest news, priyanka chopra latest photos, priyanka chopra fashion, priyanka chopra updates, daily front row, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Take a look at the latest style file of Priyanka Chopra. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)
Trust Priyanka Chopra to pull off experimental looks with ease and glam. Right from bold red carpet looks to ultra-chic street style statements, the actor manages to put her best foot forward most of the times. And yet again, we were not surprised as she showed up looking glamorous as ever in one of the trendiest skirts of the year.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Fendi outfit at the US Open

While attending the Daily Front Row’s 6th Annual Fashion Media Awards, Chopra impressed us with her sartorial choice as she picked a black outfit from Dion Lee’s collection. Her attire included a crop top and a suspended loop skirt from the designer’s Fall’18 collection. We really liked the unusual design in the skirt and the fact that she kept her accessories minimal with just statement earrings and pumps. A sleek hairdo and a dewy sheen gave finishing touches to her look.

Earlier, she was seen sashaying down the streets of New York, dressed in a pair of ripped jeans teamed with a lilac tube top and a transparent jacket. For the accessorises, she picked a pair of diamond earrings from Walters Faith, yellow mule heels by Manolo Blahnikh and Roberi and Fraud sunglasses. We think she looked lovely.

She was also spotted wearing a satin yellow top from Cami NYC teamed with a floral skirt from Veronica Beard’s Pre Fall’18 collection. She further layered it with a black blazer and accessorised with mules from Chloe Gosselin.

Would you like to recreate any of her looks? Let us know in the comments below.

Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
