Follow Us:
Thursday, June 28, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: Who made the mom jeans look cooler?

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a pair of mom jeans recently that she teamed with a white tee, for her airport look, where she was seen with alleged beau Nick Jonas. As it turns out, Deepika Padukone had worn a very similar outfit at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2018 6:23:23 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra airport style, Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone Cannes, Deepika Padukone fashion, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone step out in mom jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla, shaleenanathani/ Instagram)
Related News

Undoubtedly, moms in the ’90s wouldn’t have thought their lazy home jeans would one day rule fashion trends. Usually considered unflattering and dowdy, mom jeans, as they are called, have become a style staple today and are being worn by many fashion icons. Closer to home, we saw Priyanka Chopra stepping out in a light blue pair for her cool airport look recently.

Pairing her high-waist, baggy jeans with a white deep neck tee, worn tucked in, the Quantico actor gave us some major casual dressing goals. To add an element of oomph to the attire, she sported a pair of round sunnies and a classy snakeskin bag. Talk about making the basic blues cool!

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra airport style, Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone latest photos, Deepika Padukone Cannes, Deepika Padukone fashion, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to style statements, Chopra has often been compared to De

epika Padukone and this time too, Chopra’s curation closely resembled the Padmaavat actor’s Cannes look.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: When the duo gave us couple style goals

At the French film festival, Padukone had opted to wear a pair of mom jeans that stylist Shaleena Nathani had teamed with a body-hugging white tee, knotted on the side. The actor’s look had been accessorised with extra-large round sunnies and gold baubles and she had rounded it out with nude pumps.

Though we like how both the actors styled their looks and made the basic blues chic, we think Padukone takes the cake this time.

What do you think about their looks? Who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement