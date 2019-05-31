Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in David Koma dress on date night with Nick Jonas; see pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas knows how to make heads turn each time she makes a public appearance. Be it her red carpet looks, including at the Cannes Film Festival, or her casual everyday looks, Chopra’s style sense oozes confidence and glamour. Recently at a casual date night with husband Nick Jonas, she looked lovely as always.

Spotted walking hand in hand with her husband, The Sky is Pink actor looked chic in a white David Koma knit dress from their Fashion Weed ’19 collection. She rounded off her outfit, which had feather details, with a black belt from the same collection and a pair of black heels. Jonas, on the other hand, kept it cool in a blue jacket and black pants.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at the Cannes Film Festival with husband, where she was seen keeping things understated and chic as she stepped out in a white off-shoulder jumpsuit by Honayda.

We quite liked the pleated details on the pants, and the one-shoulder cape strapped around her neck added a dramatic element to the whole look. The look was accessorised with diamond studs and rings while bright lipstick completed it.

She was also spotted in a strapless black gown on the red carpet. The heavily embellished gown from Roberto Cavalli, featuring a thigh-high slit, however left us a tad bit underwhelmed.

The burst of red embellishments around the waist and the dramatic train could not really elevate the look. Hair styled into side-swept curls, nude lipstick and winged eyeliner completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?