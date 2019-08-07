We are crushing on Priyanka Chopra’s Dakota Jinx co-ords set; here’s why

Co-ordinated separates are a huge rage at the moment, and can be worn on many occasions — whether it is a business meeting over lunch or a Saturday night party plan with friends. Most recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted wearing a lovely co-ords set as she went shopping with sister-in-law Sophie Turner. Spotted out and about in Miami’s Design District, Chopra picked the printed blue and white ensemble from Los Angeles-based brand, Dakota Jinx.

The off-shoulder set, which featured a ruffle-detailed cropped blouse and a skort (half skirt, half short) has left us crushing over it. The outfit gets bonus points for perfectly blending comfort and style. The floral printed attire was paired with strappy white sandals from Charles & Keith, and Tod’s bucket bag.

The Quantico actor completed her breezy look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and a straw hat from Lack of Color. As for Turner, she opted for a checkered shirt and cycling shorts for the afternoon outing.

Check the pictures here.

This is not the first time Chopra has impressed us with her on-point sartorial choices. So it comes as no surprise that she recently impressed us with her airport look as well. Seen walking hand in hand with husband Nick Jonas, she was spotted nailing another floral printed ensemble.

The vibrant co-ord set from Lela Rose comprised of a colourful shirt and matching high-waisted trousers. Given the busy print of the outfit, we like how she styled her outfir with understated accessories with a pair of black and white sunnies along with strappy black sandals. As for jewellery, the actor opted for small gold hoops.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas aced the classic black and white combination in a T-shirt, jacket and jeans.

Check the pictures here.

What do you think of her latest look?