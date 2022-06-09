scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
All eyes on Priyanka Chopra: Actor stuns in a ‘contrast dove gown’ as she attends an event in Paris

The gown featured white ruffle details, making it almost look like Chopra is ready to take flight

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 10:50:17 am
One cannot help but love the overall glam appeal of this look. (Photo: Instagram/@robertwun)

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to bring her fashion A-game — whether to a red carpet or an award show, while promoting a movie, or during house parties. The actor has a sound sense of fashion and rarely goes wrong with her sartorial choices.

While she missed the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival, Chopra arrived at an event for jewellery brand Bulgari in Paris, as one of its brand ambassadors; the others being Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, and K-Pop star Lisa of BLACKPINK fame.

ALSO READ |Deepika Padukone at Cannes: Actor impresses in pearls bustier and collar with ruffled off-white sari

Styled by Law Roach, the new mother looked absolutely deific in clothing brand Robert Wun’s ‘contrast dove gown’, which featured white ruffle details emerging from the black silhouette, making it almost look like Chopra is ready to take flight.

Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra news, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra Bulgari, Priyanka Chopra in Paris, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@robertwun

The look was as fashionably dramatic as it gets, and for accessories, she naturally went for a sparkling piece of Bulgari necklace and matching drop earrings that featured diamonds and emeralds and made the overall look more appealing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

The Sky Is Pink actor wore her hair in a loose updo, with her makeup done to suit her flattering complexion. We love the overall glam appeal of this look.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra keeps it stylish in black sari and strapless blouse to host pre-Oscars event

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In one of her other equally-gorgeous looks, Chopra wore a shimmery golden gown — design and fashion label Rasario — which was cinched at the waist. It featured a plunging neckline and long puffy sleeves. She let her hair loose and accessorised with a Bulgari high jewellery necklace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RASARIO (@rasario)

What do you think of the looks?

