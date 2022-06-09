All eyes on Priyanka Chopra: Actor stuns in a ‘contrast dove gown’ as she attends an event in Paris

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to bring her fashion A-game — whether to a red carpet or an award show, while promoting a movie, or during house parties. The actor has a sound sense of fashion and rarely goes wrong with her sartorial choices.

While she missed the recently-concluded Cannes Film Festival, Chopra arrived at an event for jewellery brand Bulgari in Paris, as one of its brand ambassadors; the others being Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, and K-Pop star Lisa of BLACKPINK fame.

Styled by Law Roach, the new mother looked absolutely deific in clothing brand Robert Wun’s ‘contrast dove gown’, which featured white ruffle details emerging from the black silhouette, making it almost look like Chopra is ready to take flight.

The look was as fashionably dramatic as it gets, and for accessories, she naturally went for a sparkling piece of Bulgari necklace and matching drop earrings that featured diamonds and emeralds and made the overall look more appealing.

The Sky Is Pink actor wore her hair in a loose updo, with her makeup done to suit her flattering complexion. We love the overall glam appeal of this look.

In one of her other equally-gorgeous looks, Chopra wore a shimmery golden gown — design and fashion label Rasario — which was cinched at the waist. It featured a plunging neckline and long puffy sleeves. She let her hair loose and accessorised with a Bulgari high jewellery necklace.

What do you think of the looks?

