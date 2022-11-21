When Priyanka Chopra rocked a Chikankari pantsuit during her visit to Lucknow; see pics

When Priyanka Chopra was in India earlier this month — after a gap of three years — there was a lot of excitement, and the actor did not disappoint when it came to her sartorial choices. In numerous appearances and social media posts, she doled out one stunning look after another, setting many fashion goals.

When she landed in Mumbai, her home city, the actor quickly posted a super stylish photo in a black ensemble: a rouched co-ord set that featured multi-coloured patterns all over. While the crop top had a plunging neckline, it went well with the high-waisted pants.

Later, the 40-year-old was seen attending an event for her hair care brand Anomaly, for which she turned up in a white high-neck crop-top with a cutout detail at the centre that matched with a pair of off-white flare pants.

The ‘Baywatch‘ actor also looked super elegant in a Western-style pantsuit with heavy embroidery on it. The full-sleeved pantsuit featured embellished floral designs with different varieties of flowers and foliage on a black base. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, the Rahul Mishra couture was carried by Priyanka with aplomb.

Now, Patel shared another previously-unseen look of the ‘Bajirao Mastani‘ star, from when she had visited Lucknow for UNICEF (United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund) India meetings.

In the City of Nawabs, Priyanka made a sartorial splash by mixing traditional with modern. She wore a “custom handcrafted Chikankari pantsuit” — giving boss-lady vibes — that featured a gorgeous and intricate embroidery all over.

The ensemble was from Indian couturier, Chikankari and Kamdani designer Anjul Bhandari, who also shared the photograph on Instagram and called it “modern glam”. Priyanka posed while leaning against the wall, hair let loose with centre parting and a soft and subtle makeup on her face.

The attire comprised high-waisted pants which went well with the collared top and a smaller top underneath it. She completed the look with a pair of white heels.

Describing the look, Bhandari wrote: “Priyanka Chopra looks mesmerising in this baby blue do-taar Chikankari pantsuit. It’s embroidered with jaali daar jaal and mahi jaal on the sleeves and the pants. The specially handcrafted Anjul Bhandari logo buttons on meenakari add to the glamorous look.”

We are absolutely in love with this ensemble; what about you?

