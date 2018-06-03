Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Priyanka Chopra oozes elegance in a pastel Chanel jumpsuit at brand’s benefit dinner

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 3, 2018 6:11:58 pm
priyanka chopra, chanel benefit dinner, priyanka chopra chanel jumpsuit, priyanka chopra white jumpsuit, priyanka style file, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, entertainment news, fashion news Priyanka Chopra attends Chanel and NRDC Host Dinner to Celebrate Our Majestic Oceans in Malibu, California. (Source: AP)
When it comes to slaying in style, Priyanka Chopra hardly seems to miss the mark. We have enough proof to reiterate that, especially with her power-packed appearance a few days back with popular singer Nick Jonas, who she is rumoured to be dating. She stunned all in a sultry ensemble when she stepped out for a “dinner date” with Jonas, clad in a black asymmetric skirt featuring gold embroidery paired with a matching silk top.

The lady knows how to make heads turn and this time too, she left quite an impression at Chanel’s Los Angeles benefit event. Attending the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans Benefit for NRDC, the Quantico star oozed glamour in an elegant jumpsuit from the same brand.

The classy white power outfit with yellow and lilac details looked perfect for a summer outing. We like the athleisure vibe that the short sleeves and slit pockets on the jumpsuit gave us. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who also curated her look for the royal wedding, the stylist made sure Chopra had her moment in the sun.

Flaunting a new haircut, her hair was tucked into a low, messy ponytail by Laura Polko and make-up artist Sarah Tanno accentuated her features with a dewy sheen palette, highlighted brows, and gorgeous magenta lips. We like how the bronze eyeshadow added some oomph to her soothing pastel outfit.

priyanka chopra, chanel benefit dinner, priyanka chopra chanel jumpsuit, priyanka chopra white jumpsuit, priyanka style file, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, entertainment news, fashion news Priyanka Chopra opted for a Chanel jumpsuit is pastel hue. (Source: AP)

Adding just the right amount of bling, Cuttrell opted for an elaborate necklace made with crystals and pearls and rounded off her look with diamond studs, ivory Jimmy Choo ankle-tie heels and a transparent sling bag from Chanel.

For the evening party she took her look up a notch by accessorising the same outfit with a customised belt adorned with crystals.

We like what we see, especially the really cool pale pink shades by Roberi & Fraud. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

