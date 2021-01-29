‘Was freaking out’: Priyanka Chopra opens up on wardrobe malfunction at Cannes debut

There’s a reason why Priyanka Chopra is known to be a fashion diva — the actor oozes confidence and style in every look she dons.

Recently, the Quantico actor shared how she nearly escaped a wardrobe malfunction on a red carpet. It was PeeCee’s first official Cannes red carpet walk in 2019, where she wore an off-shoulder body-hugging sequined gown with a thigh-high slit, from Roberto Cavalli.

Priyanka revealed that while she strutted down the red carpet, little did she let people realise that she was actually “freaking out on the inside”. Turns out, the delicate zipper of the vintage dress had broken just minutes before she had to leave.

“The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride!” shared The White Tiger actor on Instagram.

Priyanka is known to never shy away from experimenting with her looks, and her several remarkable red carpet appearances are proof.

A while ago, she also revealed the trick that was used to hold together her much-talked-about white gown at Grammys 2020. The gown, which had a risky plunging neckline, was actually stitched together with tulle, similar to her skin tone, to avoid the risk of wardrobe malfunction.

