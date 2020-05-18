Priyanka Chopra at Cannes: Some looks from last year

What did you think of her looks? (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What did you think of her looks? (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Last year was Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ first appearance at Cannes, and, as expected, it was dotted with some memorable looks. With the festival being postponed for this year, seems like the Quantico actor has been missing her time at the French Riviera as she recently shared a collage of her looks on Instagram.

Take a look below:

Known for keeping things chic, Priyanka was seen in an off-shoulder jumpsuit by Honayda. The pleated details on the pants, and the one-shoulder cape strapped around her neck added drama to the whole look. The hairdo was kept neat.

The actor also made an appearance in this embellished Roberto Cavalli gown. Though the outfit stood out for the high-thigh slit and the dramatic train, but it was one of her underwhelming appearances.

In another look, she was seen in an eggshell white Georges Hobeika gown. Much like the previous look, the voluminous outfit accessorised with a Chopard neckpiece had not impressed us much.

One of her less ostentatious looks, but definitely more risqué was this tangerine dress from Tommy Hilfiger. The deep-back outfit looked stunning on her.

She was also seen in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini metallic halter dress. The thigh-high slit was quite risqué, and the outfit was accessorised with diamond earrings from Chopard.

Which is your favourite look?

