Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway shine bright at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary

Blake Lively (L), Priyanka Chopra (C), Anne Hathaway at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Blake Lively (L), Priyanka Chopra (C), Anne Hathaway at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Ralph Lauren, the popular king of menswear celebrated his 50th anniversary recently. A dynamic fashion show that ran high on the emotional quotient unfolded in New York City. After his fashion show in Central Park, the designer cried and the audience burst into applause. The show was attended by many Hollywood bigwigs, including Priyanka Chopra.

Here’s a round-up of all the celebs who caught our eye with their fashion choices.

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actor was a sight in a crystal embellished gown from the designer’s collection. The high-neck piece was accessorised with sophisticated diamond pieces and the look was rounded with marsala lips and a messy bun. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a pristine white suit with a black bow tie.

Blake Lively

The actor stepped out exuding British elegance in a custom-made white tie tuxedo from the designer. She toted a walking stick for effect and complemented her look with soft wavy hair and nude make-up.

Anne Hathaway

The Intern actor looked elegant in a silk-lined tuxedo with a jacquard jacket from the designer’s collection. She accessorised her outfit with danglers and a clutch.

Li Bingbing

Li Bingbing stepped out in a peach archive gown from Ralph Lauren. The serene and fluid creation was accessorised by diamond baubles.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think looked best? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd