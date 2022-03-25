Priyanka Chopra keeps it stylish in black sari and strapless blouse to host pre-Oscars event

Recently, Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills to celebrate and honour this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees. For the event, the actor turned up in a stunning sari and also gave an impressive speech.

Taking to Instagram to share the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “What a special honour it was to cohost a pre-oscar celebration honouring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright.”

The Quantico star wore an embroidered sheer black sari from Jade by Monica and Karishma and paired it with a matching strapless blouse.

Styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised the look with emerald and diamond earrings, a diamond-studded bracelet and a ring.

Leaving her hair open in soft curls, she rounded off the look with winged eyeliner, mascara laden eyes, contoured and highlighted cheeks, a hint of blush and glossy nude lip colour.

“Each and every one of you is here today because you are excellent in what you do. When I came here 10 years ago, and I started looking for work in America, I remember I was at this Golden Globes afterparty, and it was just Aziz Ansari and I. We counted how many brown people were there in the room, and it was just us. It was great! We congratulated each other, encouraged each other, and met everyone else,” she said, recounting her early days in Hollywood.

“But today, I’m not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional. I haven’t been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come here tonight, just to say this, that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you,” she added.

