Priyanka Chopra Jonas nails black every time; see pics

All celebrities, with all their inclination to experiment, do have a colour they are often spotted wearing. For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the colour is definitely black. She wears black quite often, and still manages to impress almost all the times.

At the recently held Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, the actor walked the ramp in a black outfit that featured an interesting sheer neck and sleeve detailing. The look was rounded out with winged eyeliner, and accessorised with a studded belt.

At the Las Vegas CinemaCon in 2017, the Quantico actor was seen in an asymmetrical black dress. This was paired with a pair of black ankle length boots and accessorised with a black belt.

She was also seen in an all black ensemble that consisted of a black pantsuit teamed with a high-neck top.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in 2019, she was seen in a stunning black Elie Saab gown. The best part about it? It had pockets.

For Chasing Happiness premiere, she had stepped out in a black gown from Galia Lahav. The outfit stood out for the waist-high slit and chainmail detailing.

At the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, she had stepped out in a Zaid Affas outfit. The ensemble stood out for the plunging neckline, and we loved the winged eyeliner.

Which is your favourite look of the actor?

