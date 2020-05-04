Follow Us:
Monday, May 04, 2020
COVID19

Priyanka Chopra Jonas nails black every time; see pics

The Quantico actor wears black quite often, and manages to impress while at it. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2020 8:50:33 pm
priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra black, priyanka chopra photos, priyanka chopra black, indian express, indian express news What do you think of her looks? (Source: Reuters, APH, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

All celebrities, with all their inclination to experiment, do have a colour they are often spotted wearing. For Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the colour is definitely black. She wears black quite often, and still manages to impress almost all the times.

At the recently held Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, the actor walked the ramp in a black outfit that featured an interesting sheer neck and sleeve detailing. The look was rounded out with winged eyeliner, and accessorised with a studded belt.

Priyanka Chora Jonas stunned in black. (Source: APH Image)

At the Las Vegas CinemaCon in 2017, the Quantico actor was seen in an asymmetrical black dress. This was paired with a pair of black ankle length boots and accessorised with a black belt.

She was also seen in an all black ensemble that consisted of a black pantsuit teamed with a high-neck top.

At the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in 2019, she was seen in a stunning black Elie Saab gown. The best part about it? It had pockets.

View this post on Instagram

💎 @chopard

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

For Chasing Happiness premiere, she had stepped out in a black gown from Galia Lahav. The outfit stood out for the waist-high slit and chainmail detailing.

Priyanka Chopra pics, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Chasing Happiness, documentary Amazon, piggy chops, Priyanka black dress, Priyanka Chopra news, priyanka chopra dresses, priyanka chopra jonas new look, Jonas Brothers documentary, red carpet chasing happiness, John Lloyd Taylor, Galia Lahav deisgner, Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, indianexpressnews, indianexpress.com, indianexpressonline, indianexpress, Priyanka Chopra new, Priyanka Chopra Jonas photos, Priyanka Chopra Los Angeles, Priyanka Nick pics, Nick Priyanka, Game of Thrones Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas family pics, Jonas family new, Jonas family latest, chasing happiness documentary, new documentary Jonas brothers, red carpet chasing happiness, Priyanka Chopra struck a pose in a black dress. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

At the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, she had stepped out in a Zaid Affas outfit. The ensemble stood out for the plunging neckline, and we loved the winged eyeliner.

Which is your favourite look of the actor?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Taapsee Pannu’s affinity for the quirky deserves our attention; see pics
Taapsee Pannu’s affinity for the quirky deserves our attention; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement