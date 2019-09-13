Toggle Menu
New York Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra misses the mark in this black dresshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/priyanka-chopra-black-dress-new-york-fashion-week-pics-5989845/

New York Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra misses the mark in this black dress

The Quantico actor was spotted on the front row at the show by fashion house Oscar de la Renta in a black full-sleeved dress. What do you think of her latest look?

priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra fashion, priyanka chopra new york fashion week, indian express
What do you think of her latest look? (Photos: AP/Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Priyanka Chopra usually has her fashion game on point — whether it is at an event or just a usual day out. However, the desi girl felt us feeling disappointed with her sartorial choice as she was seen attending a show at the New York Fashion Week recently.

The Quantico actor was spotted on the front row at the show by fashion house Oscar de la Renta in a black full-sleeved dress. While we like the dress, we are not too sure about the mesh-like detailing and hanging chains on it that revealed her midriff. We feel that it added unwanted bling to a classic dress which was otherwise apt for a fashion night out. She let her shoulder-length hair loose and completed the look with brown lips, black heels and a golden box bag.

She was seen with celebrities like Lucy Hale and Czech model Karolína Kurková.

Check her pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra fashion, New york fashion week,
Karolina Kurkova (left) and Priyanka Chopra attend the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020. (Source: AP Images)
Priyanka Chopra fashion, New york fashion week,
Lucy Hale and Priyanka Chopra attend the Oscar de la Renta runway show. (Source: AP Images)
Priyanka Chopra fashion, New york fashion week,
Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 in New York. (Source: AP Images)
Priyanka Chopra fashion, New york fashion week,
Priyanka Chopra at NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 in New York. (Source: AP Images)

Prior to this, she picked a dark brown suede shirt which was teamed with a creme caramel suede skirt, both from Ralph Lauren. The Barfi! actor finished her tone-on-tone look with brown lips, bold brows and a classic, fuss-free bun.

Check her look here.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra at Toronto International Film Festival 2019. (Source: Priyanka Chopra fan page/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra
She posed at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. (Source: Priyanka Chopra fan page/Instagram)

Sticking to the earthy colour palette, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of brown pumps and tinted sunglasses in a similar hue. Even though the makeup was on point, the outfit somehow failed to make an impression with too much brown overpowering the look.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android