New York Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra misses the mark in this black dress

Priyanka Chopra usually has her fashion game on point — whether it is at an event or just a usual day out. However, the desi girl felt us feeling disappointed with her sartorial choice as she was seen attending a show at the New York Fashion Week recently.

The Quantico actor was spotted on the front row at the show by fashion house Oscar de la Renta in a black full-sleeved dress. While we like the dress, we are not too sure about the mesh-like detailing and hanging chains on it that revealed her midriff. We feel that it added unwanted bling to a classic dress which was otherwise apt for a fashion night out. She let her shoulder-length hair loose and completed the look with brown lips, black heels and a golden box bag.

She was seen with celebrities like Lucy Hale and Czech model Karolína Kurková.

Prior to this, she picked a dark brown suede shirt which was teamed with a creme caramel suede skirt, both from Ralph Lauren. The Barfi! actor finished her tone-on-tone look with brown lips, bold brows and a classic, fuss-free bun.

Sticking to the earthy colour palette, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of brown pumps and tinted sunglasses in a similar hue. Even though the makeup was on point, the outfit somehow failed to make an impression with too much brown overpowering the look.