Priyanka Chopra continues 36th birthday celebrations with Nick Jonas in this chic monochrome number

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted in London for the former’s birthday celebrations. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted in London for the former’s birthday celebrations. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

One can always count on Priyanka Chopra to delight fashion hawkers with her chic sartorial statements. And on the occasion of her birthday, we saw the Quantico actor stepping out with alleged beau Nick Jonas on her merry way to continue the celebrations in London.

Oozing panache with her street-style yet again, the 36-year-old looked radiant in a black pussy bow blouse teamed with high-waisted polka dot pants. We like how the actor showed off her snazzy locket with a plunging neckline. A classy Prada bag and nude strappy heels accessorised her look, and she rounded out with marsala lips and her tresses parted in the middle.

Check out the pictures here.

Meanwhile, Jonas looked dapper in a grey tee worn with olive green pants.

Earlier, we had seen Chopra and Jonas heading to what was being speculated as a date night. While the Bollywood actor looked lovely in a striped midi dress, with casually tousled hair and a pop of red on the lips, the singer opted for a rust red checkered shirt that seemed outdated.

Stirring quite a storm on social media, Chopra had been spotted attending Jonas’ cousin’s wedding and for the occasion, she had picked a champagne gold dress. The wrap-around number with a neck collar detail had been accessorised with a matching sling along with a pair of round sunnies. Jonas had walked hand in hand with the ‘golden girl’ in a sharp blue suit.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

