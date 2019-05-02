Billboard Music Awards 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks gorgeous in this Zuhair Murad gown

At the Billboard Music Awards, Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads at the red carpet and how. The Quantico actor who is a red carpet veteran turned up looking gorgeous in a gown from designer Zuhair Murad’s spring 2019 collection. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Chopra nailed the outfit, everything from the plunging neckline to the high slit. We really like how it was accessorised with layered necklaces from Tiffany & Co and the belt clinched at the waist to give the outfit some structure.

Advertising

Glitter eye make, a deep maroon lipstick and side parted hair with soft waves completed the look. The transparent stilettos added the perfect amount of oomph.

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was seen in a multi-hued striped blazer and trousers. Both of them made a stunning pair.

Prior to this, Priyanka turned heads at the premiere of her film Isn’t It Romantic, in Los Angeles. Styled by Cuttrell, she was seen in a Vivienne Westwood gown. Pulling it off like only she can, the actor nailed the off-shoulder gown and the unusual combination of floral and sequins. Much drama was added by the ruffle details. The look was completed with glitter eye make up, smokey eyes and bright lipstick.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Isn’t It Romantic premiere: Priyanka Chopra rocks this Vivienne Westwood gown

Talking about glamorous outfits, we still remember the dress from her appearance at the launch of Tiffany & Co’s Blue Book Collection in New York. The actor had stepped out in a strappy silver slip dress for the occasion. Intense smokey eyes and a dash of nude lipstick completed the look. It was accessorised with a statement-worthy diamond necklace and studs.

What do you think of her latest look?