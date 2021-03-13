We are totally here for Priyanka Chopra’s latest look in red; see pics

Always up for experimenting, Priyanka Chopra never fails to amaze us with her take on fashion. This time too the actor stunned us in a fiery red outfit for her husband Nick Jonas’s newest single Spaceman. In fact, she also made an appearance in the music video and took to social media to not only share her latest look but also to praise him.

She wrote in one of the posts, “Congratulations Nick.I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all…A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world.❤️ #Spaceman”

Ahead, check out how she stunned everyone with her latest look.

What do you think about her look? (Photo: priyankachopra/ Facebook) What do you think about her look? (Photo: priyankachopra/ Facebook)

Styled by Law Roach, the actor looked gorgeous in a Balenciaga outfit featuring one shoulder along with a flowing hemline. This was styled with a pair of fitted stocking-like pants.

She ditched her accessories. (Photo: priyankachopra/ She ditched her accessories. (Photo: priyankachopra/ Facebook

Opting for messy and wavy curls, she went all out with her makeup. Look closely below and you will notice her bold brows along with brown smokey eyes paired with fake eyelashes and eyeliner. The look was completed with sharply contoured cheeks and a generous dose of highlighter. To bring it all together she went for a bold red lip.

Chopra completed the look with a bold red lip. (Photo: priyankachopra/ Facebook) Chopra completed the look with a bold red lip. (Photo: priyankachopra/ Facebook)

In one of the photos, she also wrote, ” Proud of everything you do @nickjonas. ❤️👨‍🚀🚀”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

She also recently announced the opening of her restaurant in New York. Check out the details of her and other celebrities who own bars and restaurants across the world.

We love the look, what about you?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle