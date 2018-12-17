Priyanka Chopra turns heads as she steps out in perfect winter outfits with her pooch Diana

One of the highlights of 2018 was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding ceremony that went on to become the second most Googled wedding of the year. After flooring us with pictures of her dreamy wedding festivities in Jodhpur and Delhi, the ‘The Sky is Pink’ star is now back in New York City.

Advertising

Recently, the actor was seen walking on the street of NYC in her casual best along with her dog Diana Chopra. Styled by Mimi, she wore a white Wolford sweater with a Saks Potts furry jacket. We like the pop of neon-green that added that extra zing to her outfit. She took a Max Mara blush pink handbag to go with the outfit, that we think made for a perfect choice. Diana, on the other hand, was clad in a purple doggy raincoat with a fuzzy collar.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, Chopra touched down at JFK International Airport looking like a boss lady in a red pantsuit by Topshop. Pairing the bold red hue with a white top she looked rather sophisticated in her recent airport look.

Check some of the pictures here.

On an earlier occasion, the actor who tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur on December 1, stepped out in a peppermint green sari by Sabyasachi. The semi-sheer creation with pale golden floral work all over it looked lightweight and comfortable. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse and jewellery from the designer’s label. A few bridal churas (traditional Punjabi jewellery) added to the look.

With hair left open, and sindoor (vermilion) on the parting, she rounded out her look with a brown lip shade and cat-eye sunglasses from Celine.