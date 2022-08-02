Priyanka Chopra does not archive her red carpet looks, says she has lost her Miss World gown

There are many looks that Priyanka Chopra has made popular on the red carpet. From her iconic red Emmy Awards gown in 2016 to her Met Gala dress that she wore with now-husband Nick Jonas back in 2017.

The actor, in a recent interview with People magazine, however, said that she has not archived any of her popular looks. In fact, even her Miss World gown — that she wore during her crowning in the year 2000 — has gotten lost in time.

Admittedly, she feels regret. She was quoted as telling the publication, “I’ve started thinking about, ‘Why didn’t I archive so many amazing outfits that I have worn along the way?'”

The Sky Is Pink actor continued, “I was always a nomad. I moved around so much, especially in the last 15 years. Until three years ago, I didn’t own a house. I don’t think I thought about roots. I wish I had kept the gown that I won Miss World in, or the Jason Wu red outfit I wore for the Emmys. I loved it and was twirling like a princess in it.”

Priyanka Chopra in the Jason Wu red outfit in 2016. (Source: Reuters) Priyanka Chopra in the Jason Wu red outfit in 2016. (Source: Reuters)

The 40-year-old, who became a mother this year, also said that while her off-white Miss World gown “was lost in her many travels”, the Jason Wu gown is kept in the designer’s archives, in case she ever wants to go back to it.

According to the People report, what the actor does have in her wardrobe are jeans. The Matrix Resurrections star told the outlet that she has 200 pairs of jeans, because they are “the basis of her ‘uniform’, along with a crisp white button-up shirt”.

“I’m curvy, I love my jeans being able to hit me in the right places where I need them to be and hide what I need them to hide,” she was quoted as saying. Chopra also talked about being the face of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest campaign, saying that it celebrates women.

“I think women have always been told that we just need to cater to people. We always put somebody else before us. That’s just our nature or societal upbringing, but I love that this campaign tells you to think about your needs first. I think that’s a very empowering thought. It’s inspiring.”

Somewhere in the interview, the actor also revealed that her understanding of fashion has changed over the years, and that when she joined the industry, she did not know “anything about fashion”. “I was a small-town girl, so I just did a lot — jewellery, hair, makeup, the outfit — just like a Christmas tree.”

