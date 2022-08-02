scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Priyanka Chopra does not archive her red carpet looks, says she has lost her Miss World gown

"I was always a nomad. I moved around so much... I wish I had kept the gown that I won Miss World in," the actor said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 3:50:01 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra news, Priyanka Chopra red carpet looks, Priyanka Chopra red carpet fashion, Priyanka Chopra fashion archives, Priyanka Chopra Miss World gown, Priyanka Chopra jeans, indian express newsThe actor said her understanding of fashion has changed over the years. (Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

There are many looks that Priyanka Chopra has made popular on the red carpet. From her iconic red Emmy Awards gown in 2016 to her Met Gala dress that she wore with now-husband Nick Jonas back in 2017.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The actor, in a recent interview with People magazine, however, said that she has not archived any of her popular looks. In fact, even her Miss World gown — that she wore during her crowning in the year 2000 — has gotten lost in time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pageantry Wings (@pageantry_wings)

Admittedly, she feels regret. She was quoted as telling the publication, “I’ve started thinking about, ‘Why didn’t I archive so many amazing outfits that I have worn along the way?'”

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous photoshoot from early 2000s is making us nostalgic

The Sky Is Pink actor continued, “I was always a nomad. I moved around so much, especially in the last 15 years. Until three years ago, I didn’t own a house. I don’t think I thought about roots. I wish I had kept the gown that I won Miss World in, or the Jason Wu red outfit I wore for the Emmys. I loved it and was twirling like a princess in it.”

Priyanka Chopra, Emmy Awards Priyanka Chopra in the Jason Wu red outfit in 2016. (Source: Reuters)

The 40-year-old, who became a mother this year, also said that while her off-white Miss World gown “was lost in her many travels”, the Jason Wu gown is kept in the designer’s archives, in case she ever wants to go back to it.

According to the People report, what the actor does have in her wardrobe are jeans. The Matrix Resurrections star told the outlet that she has 200 pairs of jeans, because they are “the basis of her ‘uniform’, along with a crisp white button-up shirt”.

ALSO READ |All eyes on Priyanka Chopra: Actor stuns in a ‘contrast dove gown’ as she attends an event in Paris

“I’m curvy, I love my jeans being able to hit me in the right places where I need them to be and hide what I need them to hide,” she was quoted as saying. Chopra also talked about being the face of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest campaign, saying that it celebrates women.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“I think women have always been told that we just need to cater to people. We always put somebody else before us. That’s just our nature or societal upbringing, but I love that this campaign tells you to think about your needs first. I think that’s a very empowering thought. It’s inspiring.”

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra keeps it stylish in black sari and strapless blouse to host pre-Oscars event

Somewhere in the interview, the actor also revealed that her understanding of fashion has changed over the years, and that when she joined the industry, she did not know “anything about fashion”. “I was a small-town girl, so I just did a lot — jewellery, hair, makeup, the outfit — just like a Christmas tree.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 03:50:01 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

4

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion Design Council (FDCI), India Couture Week 2022, India Couture Week photos, showstoppers India Couture Week, celebs at India Couture Week, India Couture Week 2022 showstoppers, Bollywood celebs India Couture Week 2022, celeb fashion, fashion designers, fashion collection at India Couture Week, indian express news
ICW 2022: A fashionable roundup of all showstoppers from this year’s edition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement