Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas twinning in white is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Recently, Priyanka Chopra ushered in her birthday with alleged beau Nick Jonas in London. The duo who was spotted hand-in-hand at what was being speculated as a date night stepped out in casuals. And while Chopra managed to impress us in her striped midi dress, Jonas failed to hit the mark.

In her latest appearance, she can be seen twinning with Jonas in white – a crop top teamed with a button-down A-line skirt for the lady, not to forget her quirky and extremely stylish cat eye sunglasses and matching white shoes.

Jonas on the other hand donned a white tee and a pair of grey pants.

Priort to this, the actor was spotted with Jonas in a black pussy bow blouse teamed with high-waisted polka dot pants. We love how she rounded out her look with hair parted in the middle, marsala lips and a Prada bag

What do you think of their sartorial choices? Let us know in the comments below.

