Priyanka Chopra has her make-up game on point on this magazine cover

Of late, Priyanka Chopra seems to be on a fashionable roll. The actor, who was recently in India gave some serious ethnic wear goals as she attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement parties clad in gorgeous saris. We were not yet over her beautiful looks that she, yet again, left us gaping as she posed on the cover of Allure magazine’s summer digital issue.

For the cover picture ( which was a close-up of her face), her make-up and hairdo were right on point. A neutral palette with kohled eyes, nude pink lips and wind-swept hair. Chopra, who posted the photo on Instagram captioned it as, “Oh, hey! Excited to launch the inaugural digital issue of the iconic “#beauty bible”.

Make-up artist Susie Sobol further explained on her Instagram post what it took to do Chopra’s make-up, “Pro Tip: On Priyanka’s skin: @josiemarancosmetics pure argan oil lightweight moisturizer and the vibrancy palette for lips and cheeks, @marcbeauty perfecting coconut setting mist”.

For the inside pictures too, Chopra’s make-up was mostly kept neutral. She was seen clad in casual outfits like a black camisole teamed with a pair of jeans or a shirt-jeans combo.

Take a look at a video of the photoshoot here:

A few days ago, Chopra was also spotted on the cover of Maxim India’s latest issue, where she has been named as the hottest woman for the ‘record-breaking’ fifth time. Clad in a white monokini, stylist Mimi Cutrell teamed it with a pair of matching sheer trousers and a blazer that gave it an interesting look. Make-up artist Yumiko Mori went for nude tones with dark smokey eyes while hairstylist Cameron Rains styled her hair in a messy updo.

