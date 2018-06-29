Priyanka Chopra attempts ‘Desi girl 2.0’ in a red Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla sari

Quantico‘s star Priyanka Chopra wore a simple red sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Quantico‘s star Priyanka Chopra wore a simple red sari by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas made a couple entry at the star-studded engagement party of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani and fiancé Shloka Mehta. While celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar graced the event, it were Chopra and Jonas who remained shutterbugs’ favourites that evening, The new couple stole the limelight with Chopra fans wanting to know more about her rumoured relationship with the American singer.

For the bash, the desi girl wore a simple but dazzling red sari with a bold gold border and teamed it with a similar shade blouse from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-engagement party: The best-dressed celebs at the event

Pairing it with diamond earrings and some statement bangles from Amrapali, the celebrity stylist kept it simple. A red lipstick and a green bindi rounded off the Quantico‘s star look for the night. Looking dapper, Nick Jonas complemented her rumoured girlfriend in a blue suit. The couple posed hand-in-hand for the cameras for the first time.

ALSO READ| Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta pre engagement: Here’s what the couple wore for the soiree

Check some of the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas strike a pose at the pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas posed for the shutterbugs. Priyanka and Nick held hands as they walked into the party. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas posed for the shutterbugs. Priyanka and Nick held hands as they walked into the party.

After the event, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The latest Instagram post of Jonas suggests that the rumoured couple is headed to Brazil where the singer will be performing at a music festival over the weekend. “Pumped to get back on stage! See you guys at @Villamix this weekend 😎 #villamixgoiânia,” reads the caption of his photo on the photo-sharing app. Chopra looked charming as ever in a black top tucked into an athleisure pant, whereas Jonas looked handsome in a blue tracksuit. She teamed her airport look with heels and a backpack.

After attending Akash Ambani’s party, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at the Mumbai airport. After attending Akash Ambani’s party, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

There are rumours that Priyanka Chopra might get engaged to Nick Jonas soon. There are rumours that Priyanka Chopra might get engaged to Nick Jonas soon.

Priyanka Chopra waves at fans as she leaves from India with beau Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra waves at fans as she leaves from India with beau Nick Jonas.

What do you think about the actor’s style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd