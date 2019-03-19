Priyanka Chopra convincingly pulls off this white-on-white ensemble

One can trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to make a statement while walking the red carpet, at the airport or even when causally walking down the street. The Quantico actor recently nailed a white hoodie and buckle trousers combo from the label Mandkhai Official. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the ensemble was paired with a white overcoat and accessorised with red shades and handbag from Akris.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding, looking lovely in an embellished grey Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was completed with a matching blouse and bright lipstick.

The actor was also spotted giving us major fashion goals in monochrome outfits before this. Styled by Patel, in one of the instances, she looked stunning in a blue dress from the label Lela Rose. Hair styled in soft waves and a nude palette of make-up completed the look.

She had also nailed and all-denim airport look. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and team, the actor stood out in the ensemble from Karen Walker. The look was rounded out with a Saint Laurent bag, dark lipstick and black sunnies.

Prior to this, the actor was in New Delhi for the store launch of Ralph Lauren. She was spotted in an all-black gown from the designer and pulled off the full-sleeve+sleeveless combination very convincingly. Hair styled into retro waves and a dark shade of lipstick completed the look.

What do you think of her latest looks?